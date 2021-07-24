NYSC launches monthly sanitation in Niger

Niger State Secretariat of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) at the weekend launched the nationwide monthly environmental sanitation exercise across the 25 local government areas of the state.

The Director-General of NYSC, Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim was on hand to flag- off the monthly exercise tagged “Clean Environment/Good Hygiene: Panacea for Good Health and Long Life at the Emir’s Palace in Minna.”

The DG, NYSC, Brig. Gen. Ibrahim, who was represented by the Scheme’s Coordinator in Niger State, Mrs. Funmilayo Ajayi explained that environmental sanitation was one of the key requirements for the prevention of diseases and their escalation.

He said the exercise was…