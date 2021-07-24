Obaseki revokes 18-hectare Ize-Iyamu’s farmland

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has revoked the over 18 hectares of farmland belonging to the the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate at the September 19, 2020 election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

The governor, in a letter despatched through the Edo Geographic Information Service (EdoGIS), dated 22 July 2021 and signed by the Chief Registrar, Titles and Instrument, Mrs. Nora Ohiwerei, for the Managing Director, stated that the revocation affected the entire farmland located at Amagba community.

“I am directed to inform you that the Edo State governor, Mr. Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, has formally revoked the statutory right on all that parcel of land measuring…