Ogun PDP withdraws from LG election

The Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Friday, withdrew from participating in the local government election being held in the state today.

The state chairman of the party, Honourable Sikirulai Ogundele, who announced the withdrawal in Abeokuta, the state capital, said the decision was informed by the bias of the electoral body, Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC), which he described as a “dubious umpire.”

Ogundele accused OGSIEC of choosing to create a fictional faction for the PDP and consequently handed over the nomination forms meant for the party to one Alhaji Leke Shittu.

He said the decision was taken despite the electoral body being…