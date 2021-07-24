Oyetola presents staff of office to newly installed Owaloko of Ijesaland

Osun State Governor, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola on Saturday presented a staff of office and instrument of Office to the new Ajagbusi-Ekun, Owaloko Of Iloko Owaloko of Ijesa-Ijesa Kingdom, Oba Akeem Olusayo Ogungbangbe with a charge to the monarch to rule his subjects with love.

Oyetola who made the charge at the presentation venue of the event held at the town, described residents and inhabitants of the town as accommodating and dependable.

“Kabiyesi, the Staff of Office and Instrument of Authority I present to you today comes from the people on whose behalf you hold power and authority in trust. I therefore implore you to reciprocate the people’s gesture by ruling with love.”

“The…