The Voice: Tamara, 3 others knocked out as Nuel Ayo escapes eviction again 

Celebrity Coach, Waje’s team member, Nuel Ayo, has been saved for the second time in a row by viewers of The Voice Nigeria season three as Inioluwa, Tamara, Jeremiah and Toeseene ended their journey on the show.

Four talents, Nuel Ayo from Team Waje, Kpee from Team Darey, Anu from Team Yemi Alade, and Dapo from Team Falz, returned to the live show after the public voted them back into the show.

Week 16 kicked off with performances by the two talents in Team Yemi Alade, Kitay, who sang Flavour’s Ada Ada, and Anu, who sang The Greatest Showman’s ‘This is me’.

Talents on Team Waje, Eaziee left Goosebumps on coaches as she gave a sterling performance with her rendition of…