Abductors of Pharmacist in Kogi reject N10 million ransom, demand N30m

The abductors of Abdulazeez Obajimoh, the Managing Director of AZECO pharmacy in Okene Kogi State have rejected the N10 million ransom offered by his family, insisting on N30 million as the only option to secure his freedom.

Obajimoh was abducted by gunmen in Iruvucheba community in Okene local government area of Kogi State, in which early July.

According to a family source, the kidnappers called on Thursday to make demand for a ransom and rejected the initial N10 million ransom offered by the family.

The source maintained that after the abductors rejected the offer, they insisted on N30 million ransom as the only option for him to regain his freedom, calling the initial offer “chicken…