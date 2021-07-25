Again, FG extends NIN-SIM verification deadline to October 31

The Federal Government has approved the extension of the deadline for National Identity Number (NIN)-Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) data verification to October 31, 2021.

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by the Director, Public Affairs Of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Ikechukwu Adinde and the Head, Corporate Communications of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Mr Kayode Adegoke.

The statement said the decision to extend the deadline was made following a request by stakeholders to accommodate registration in hard-to-reach remote areas, foreigners and diplomatic missions, diaspora and address low enrolments in schools and…