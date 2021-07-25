APC candidates win Lagos Mainland, Ikosi-Ejirin, Ojodu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has continued to maintain the lead as the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) has declared its candidates winners of the council polls in Lagos Mainland Local Government and Ikosi-Ejirin Local Council Development Area.

According to the electoral umpire, APC candidate in Lagos Mainland Local Government, Hon Omolola Essien won the election with 8,428 votes while her opponent from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 1,253, Accord Party (AP) and Youth Party (YP) polled 89 and 35 respectively leaving the total votes as 9,805.

In Ikosi-Ejirin LCDA, APC candidate, Akogun Wale Raji was also declared winner by the electoral body.

In Ojodu…