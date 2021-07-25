Day Wasiu Ayinde and I carried woods on our heads in London for Maryam Babangida —Thomas-Jaji

High Chief Olufemi Bolaji Thomas-Jaji is the traditional head of Alade/Allen Community in Ikeja, Lagos, and a real estate mogul cum hotelier, both in Nigeria and the United Kingdom. He speaks with SEGUN KASALI on his background and life generally.

Wasiu Ayinde has been your friend from a very young age, growing up at Olowogbowo, Lagos.

Yes. We have been friends since we were between nine and 10 years up till now. Right from childhood, we knew he was going to be great. I recall his first time playing was at the naming ceremony of one of our friends’ mother. They called on Barrister (Sikiru Ayinde) to play for them and we were just watching from the back. So, we just told K1, let’s go…