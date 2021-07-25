Igboho, Kanu and the road to Rivonia

“During my lifetime I have dedicated my life to this struggle of the African people. I have fought against white domination and I have fought against black domination. I have cherished the ideal of a democratic and free society, in which all persons will live together in harmony and with equal opportunities. It is an ideal for which I hope to live for and to see realised. But, my Lord, if it needs to be, it is an ideal for which I am prepared to die,” Nelson Mandela in the dock on April 20, 1964.

“But I can only rest for a moment, for with freedom, comes responsibilities, and I dare not linger, for my walk is not ended,” reads the closing line of his famous autobiography “Long…