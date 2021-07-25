I’m a Warri boy who found fame in Lagos —RMD

Against the backdrop of his 60th birthday celebration, famous actor and producer, Richard Mofe-Damijo, popularly known as RMD has opened up about what he wants to do with his life now that he has crossed the 60 years milestone, saying that despite being a big dreamer, he never anticipated all he has achieved.

The legendary actor, writer, producer and lawyer while speaking during a chat #WithChude show discussed different aspects of his journey to fame, including; how he has dealt with slanderous remarks and transitions between journalism, politics, Law and Nollywood.

Starting out as a simple Warri boy who came to Lagos to hustle, RMD said he was never going to give up on his dreams. The…