Imo State indigenes tasked to compliment Ganduje’s efforts to sustain peace

THE President General, Imo State Indigene Association (ISIA) Kano State, Chief Damian Anyanwu, has called on his members resident in the state to complement the efforts of the state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje in ensuring peaceful coexistence among the teeming masses of the state.

He said, “It is highly imperative that we indigenes of Imo State communities in Kano State, see ourselves as partners in progress and distance ourselves from joining any association that has a negative interest of the state at heart.”

Chief Anyanwu who made the assertion on Sunday, while addressing a press conference said some people have formed an association that was not authorised by the Igbo…