Julius Berger to begin road diversion on Lagos–Shagamu expressway on Monday

In order to allow for detailed work on sections of the project, Messrs Julius Berger Plc will commence a major road diversion on the Lagos-Shagamu Expressway on Monday.

According to the project team in charge, there will be traffic diversion at two locations of the expressway for the continuation of the ongoing bridge works at Eldorado and Lotto Junctions.

This will take place between July 26, 2021, and July 30, 2021, for the installation of cross beams on both sides of the expressway, after which both sides of the expressway will be reopened to traffic.

In addition, beginning from August 9, 2021, through to November 9, 2021, Phase 2 of the diversion will be implemented for the installation…