NCPC commences airlift of 2,500 pilgrims to Jordan

As Israel remains under lockdown as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission NCPC has commenced airlift of 2,500 pilgrims to the Kingdom of Jordan.

The Executive Secretary of the Commission Reverend Yakubu Pam disclosed this over the weekend at the official flag-off of the 2020 Christian Pilgrimage to the Kingdom of Jordan at Yakubu Gown Airport, Plateau State.

Rev. Pam disclosed that the operation was the first by the Commission to sponsor Christian pilgrims to Jordan thereby making it historic because of the unique role Jordan played in biblical history.

He stated that the choice of Jordan to perform the 2020 pilgrimage became necessary as Isreal is…