Ondo PDP suffers setback as members defect to APC

The camp of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State suffered set back as some leaders and members of the party in the state, including former National Youth Leader of the party and former Chairman of Ose local government, Hon. Dennis Alonge, dumped the party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The decampees who attributed their resignation from the opposition party to internal crisis, tyranny and leadership failure of the PDP in the state, said the monumental achievements recorded by governor Rotimi Akeredolu led administration was responsible for their teaming up with APC.

Speaking on behalf of the new entrants, Alonge-Niyi said the Akeredolu led…