Premiere Academy opposes rape allegation, says nothing to hide

The Premiere Academy Lugbe, Abuja, the school at the centre of controversy over the death of its 14-year-old Senior Secondary (SS1) student, Keren Akpagher, has pushed back on allegations of sexual harassment leading to her death.

Acting Principal of the school, Mr Chris Akinsowon, in a statement on Sunday, in Abuja, said the school has zero-tolerance for sexual harassment of any kind, whether verbal or physical, as well as in-campus misconduct.

He was reacting to insistent on the rape of her daughter by Keren’s mother, Mrs Vivian Akpagher, who spoke for the first time, at a news conference on Wednesday last week, narrating how condom and sperm discharge were found in the deceased’s…