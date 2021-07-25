Seven injured, two arrested as cult groups go on the rampage in Lagos 

More than seven people suspected to be cult members were on Sunday injured as rival cult members went on the rampage in the Oto Awori area of Ijanikin in Lagos State.

The Nigerian Tribune gathered that the Sunday clash was a reprisal attack over two cult members who were killed in the last two weeks.

The police in the state confirmed the incident and added that two persons were arrested in connection with the Sunday mayhem and that different weapons were recovered from them.

A resident of the area who simply identified herself as Esther told Nigerian Tribune that the Sunday clash was “one of the numerous incidents” that residents had witnessed in the area in the last month.

The resident…