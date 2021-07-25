Sunday Igboho: Olubadan sends delegation to Cotonou

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso 1 has sent a delegation to Cotonou, Benin Republic to observe the proceedings of the court case involving Chief Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho.

In a release signed by Adeola Oloko, Director of Media and Publicity for the Olubadan on Sunday, the first-class monarch did not disclose the identity of the delegation.

He however said that those to observe the court proceedings where Sunday Igboho will be facing trial would be in court unfailingly on Monday.

According to the release, Oba Adetunji said this at his Popoyemoja, Ibadan palace on Sunday while exchanging views with some leaders of thought comprising the…