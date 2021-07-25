Yoruba traditional rulers in Benin Republic meet over Igboho as Olubadan sends delegation to observe court proceedings

Against the backdrop of the judicial travails facing the embattled Yoruba nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Ighoho in Cotonou, some Yoruba traditional rulers in the Benin Republic, on Sunday, met to brainstorm on how they can muster support to assist him, Tribune Online authoritatively gathered.

There is a large concentration of Yoruba speaking communities in the Benin Republic, with almost two million people of Yoruba descent in the West African country, colonised by French.

Credible sources informed our correspondent that the Yoruba kings met in Adjohoun, a town over 60 kilometres away from Cotonou, to discuss the arrest and prosecution of…