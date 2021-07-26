Court orders DSS to release five worshippers arrested inside Dunamis Church

The Federal High Court, Abuja, has ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to release five worshippers who were arrested at Dunamis International Gospel Centre on July 4 for allegedly wearing t-shirts with inciting inscriptions.

The applicants, Ben Manasseh, Anene Udoka, Henry Nwodo, Samuel Larry and Samuel Gabriel, filed their separate suits at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Justice Anwuli Chikere gave the order following separate ex-parte applications filed on their behalf by their lawyer, Mr Tope Temokun.

Justice Chikere ordered that the DSS should release the applicants with immediate effect.

They had sued the DSS, President Muhammadu Buhari, the church’s pastor-in-charge,…