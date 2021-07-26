Enugu Youths hail Ugwuanyi for inclusion in power shift

Youths of Enugu State have expressed gratitude to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for galvanising them to get involved in governance.

The youth also applauded the governor for his administration’s youth-friendly policies and programmes in the state which, they noted, had brought the young ones together to chart a new course for their future.

Speaking during the unveiling of a book on “Power Shift”, held at The Base Landmark, Enugu, the author, Nonso Nnamani, stressed that Governor Ugwuanyi had helped them to get involved in governance.

Nnamani, who is passionate about good governance, with wealth of political wisdom, explained that “the Power Shift we are talking about is not just power…