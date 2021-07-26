Germany to return 7,000 Benin Bronzes to Nigeria in October

No fewer than 7,000 artefacts taken from Benin Kingdom are expected to be repatriated by Germany to Nigeria not later than October, Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said.

The Permanent Secretary, Ambassador Gabriel Aduda, disclosed this at the inaugural Nigerian Cultural Show exhibiting Nigeria’s diverse cultural heritage, sites and traditional festivals held at the Cultural Centre, Nigeria House, New York.

Aduda also said the reparation of the artefacts would go with building an ultramodern museum in Edo State and the training of some curators that would man the artefacts.

He said Nigeria had reached an advanced stage of discussions with Germany to return thousands of…