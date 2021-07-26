How Accountant General released N76bn to INEC, NSA, others without appropriation ― Senate

The Senate has mandated the office of the Accountant General of the Federation to set machinery in motion for the refund of amounts totalling N76billion from certain Federal Government agencies being loan released to those agencies by the Accountant General of the Federation without Appropriation by the National Assembly.

This formed part of the recommendations of the Senate Committee on Public Accounts chaired by Senator Matthew Urhoghide which was upheld by the Senate.

Checks revealed that the Senate Committee investigation was sequel to the 2015 Auditor General report which found the agencies guilty of financial recklessness.

Amongst the agencies which benefitted from the “loans”…