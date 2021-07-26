ICAN president lauds SWAN developmental role

The 57th president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Comfort Eyitayo has commended the Society of Women Accountants of Nigeria (SWAN) for the positive role they have played in the development of the accounting profession.

Eyitayo gave this admonition during the annual dinner of the SWAN, which took place at Premier Hotel, Ibadan over the weekend. She noted that the association has played a significant role in the development of the accounting profession and humanity as a whole.

The ICAN president further called on SWAN not to relent in their efforts but to continue contributing their quota towards the development of the accounting profession, adding that ICAN…