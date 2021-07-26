Local stock market opens week positive by 0.47% increase

Equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) begins the week on a position move as the Index increases by 0.47 per cent on Monday.

The domestic bourse closed higher by 0.47 per cent to settle at 38,849.08 basis points amid sustained bullish sentiment.

Hence, the year-to-date loss of the local bourse moderated to 3.53 per cent.

The sentiment was positive in the market as buying interest in mid and large-cap stocks such as Airtel Africa, WAPCO, Oando, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc and GTCO Holdings increased their respective share prices by 2.33 per cent, 5.29 per cent, 9.82 per cent, 3.02 per cent and 0.17 per cent.

Market breadth was impressive as the Exchange recorded more gainers…