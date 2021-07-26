UPDATE:  Igboho’s court hearing reportedly taking place secretly in Cotonou as security men order supporters out of court premises

Around 4:30 p.m., security officials at the Benin Republic High Court in Cotonou were seen asking supporters of Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Igboho, to leave the court premises.

According to reports, the hearing is no longer expected to take place in the courtroom due to the large turnout of people who had besieged the court on Monday to witness the hearing.

As of the time of filing in this report, the hearing was said to be taking place in one of the offices inside the High Court as the main court room that was scheduled to be used for the hearing was deserted.

More details later……