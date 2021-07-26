Why personal branding remains key to media practitioners

Media practitioners in the country have been charged on the need to make conscious efforts at enhancing personal branding to enable them stand out of the crowd.

Speaking at an exclusive virtual media conference hosted by Bora Communications, held recently, three seasoned practitioners, David Hundeyin, Osikhena Dirisu; and Jan Ajwang; stated that happenings and trends in today’s media practice had made it imperative for practitioners to develop, and stand out as a brand, beyond the confines of their organisations.

According to them, some of the ways to build such personal branding include: establishing strong online identities, growing a large and dedicated following, restoring the…