‘Yomi Fabiyi will be prosecuted for contempt of court over movie Oko Iyabo’

The Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) has said it will prosecute a controversial Yoruba actor, Yomi Fabiyi, for contempt of court over the production of ‘Oko Iyabo.’

Tribune Online gathered that in the movie, Omiyinka Olanrewaju aka Baba Ijesha, who is being tried for allegedly raping a minor, was portrayed as being innocent of the charges against him.

The movie has drawn a backlash from viewers and celebrities while many people have reported it on YouTube.

The DPP director and prosecution counsel, Olayinka Adeyemi, said Mr Fabiyi made a movie from the facts of Baba Ijesha’s ongoing alleged rape case using the real names of the defendants and the survivor of the…