14-year-old student drowns inside river in Kwara

A yet-to-be identified student of Junior Secondary School, Gbagba, Ilorin in the Asa Local Government Area of Kwara State drowned in Gbagba River on Monday afternoon

The 14-year old school boy, according to eyewitnesses, came to the river with some of his friends to swim.

However, he reportedly drowned while his friends took to their heels after the incident.

An eyewitness who identified himself as Mutiu said: “We saw no fewer than six of the Gbagba Secondary School students at the river. Suddenly, we heard a cry. Upon rushing down, we discovered that one of the students had drowned, leading to his friends taking to their heels.

“Before we could rescue him, he was already dead and we…