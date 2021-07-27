Big catch as Imo former governor, Ohakim defects to APC.

A former Governor of Imo State, Chief Ikedi Ohakim has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The defection took place at Okohia, his country home in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State.

Chief Ohakim, who was elected as governor of Imo State from 2007 to 2012 under the political platform of Peoples Progressive Party (PPA), later abandoned his party PPA and joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Before his declaration to APC, he had, some few hours to the defection, denied media reports of his plans for defection.