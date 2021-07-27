Crisis looms in Kogi Assembly, speaker cautions lawmakers on absenteeism

There are strong indication that some aggrived members of the Kogi State House of Assembly may likely boycott subsequent sitting in House.

Tribune Online findings gathered that the problem may not be unconnected with the welfare of the assembly members since they came on board.

However, sitting, on Tuesday, confirmed that some members of the House have made up their mind not to attend sitting any longer if nothing is done about their welfare.

Out of 25 members of the House, 10 of them were present which indicated that all is not well with the House.

The Speaker, Prince Mathew Kolawole, however, decried the attitude of some lawmakers who attends executive sessions without attending plenary…