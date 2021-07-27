Don bemoans smallholder farmers’ inability to access CBN intervention funds

A Professor of Crop Science, Professor Samson Remison, of the Department of Crop Science, Ambrose Alli University, AAU, Ekpoma, Edo State, on Tuesday lamented that smallholder farmers in Nigeria were not able to access the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) interventions in the oil palm sector.

Remison made this known in his keynote address during the ongoing 2021 Seed Meeting, In-house Research Review and Annual South-South REFILS workshop organised by the Nigerian Institute for Oil Palm Research (NIFOR) in Benin.

“The Anchor Borrowers’ Programme of the Federal Government was launched to provide seeds and cash to farmers to grow crops. The participating Banks working with CBN lend to…