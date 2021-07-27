First Republic Minister, Mbazulike Amechi’s wife dies at 91

Madam Chinelo Amechi, the wife of the First Republic minister, Chief Mbazulike Amechi, is dead. She was aged 91.

Madam Amechi died on July 23 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH) after 10 days of illness.

A native of Umuoji in Idemili South Local Government Area of the state, Mrs. Amechi retired as Chief Nursing officer in 1982 at the Mburi General hospital, Nnewi, now NAUTH.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday in his Ukpor home, Chief Mbazuluike described the late wife as a typical professional nurse and good housewife who was able to blend her professional work with home management.

“I’m happy to marry her because it helped to nurse me. She was the head of the…