Inside NALDA’s farm estate in Katsina that can employ 1,500 persons

ON the 19th of July this year, President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned an integrated farm estate in Katsina which was built by the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA).

This is the first farm estate that has been reactivated by NALDA since it was resuscitated by the the President last year.

The integrated farm estate is established on a 100-hectare land donated by the Katsina State government.

This is one of the efforts of the government towards achieving self sufficiency in food production, through revitalising existing agricultural projects and programs.

NALDA has farm estates across the country which were abandoned for years since the program was scrapped in 2002. Some…