NIOB to wealthy Nigerians: Invest in research for societal development

WEALTHY Nigerians, groups and organisations have been urged to invest in research for societal development.

Besides, institutions within and outside Nigeria have also been challenged to deepen their research efforts and

agenda for the benefits of the building industry and the society at large.

The President of the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB), Mr Kunle Awobodu and other scholars made the call for investment in research during the second edition of the lecture series of the Association of Builders in Academia.

Awobodu affirmed his firm belief in the potential of the black man for excellence while challenging participants to also explore local sources of funding for their research…