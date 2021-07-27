NOVA Merchant Bank highlights investment strategy for H2: 2021

As banks position for the second half of the year, NOVA Merchant Bank has revealed its investment strategy to drive profitability riding on the pick up of business volumes.

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer NOVA Merchant Bank Mr Nath Ude who disclosed this in an interview with CNBC Africa, on Monday, said the bank will identify new infrastructural gaps that needed long-term funding and match them with long-term investments.

Specifically, Ude said the bank for instance would look at manufacturing and identify things needed to manufacture and what things that people need to do and seize the opportunities.

“So, the second half and remaining part of the year clearly look good.

“We…