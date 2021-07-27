NPA, ACCI, others interface to proffer solution

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Abuja Chambers of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) and other stakeholders in the Nigeria port system are seeking to end the incessant Apapa gridlock with a resolution that NPA should be supported in its drive to make the e-call up system at the port works.

Speaking on Monday via webinar meeting on the Apapa e-call up system which was addressed by the acting Managing Director of Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello-Koko, the President of Abuja Chambers of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), Dr Al-Mujtaba Abubakar, the Executive Director of African International Trade and Commerce Research, Mr Sand Kalu Mba, Port operators, importers and exporters.

The…