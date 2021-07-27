Online fresh voters registration hits 1.006 million in four weeks, says INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says 1,006,661 fresh eligible voters have completed their online pre-registration for ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) within the last four weeks.

The states distribution of the online fresh registration released by INEC in Abuja on Monday showed that Osun still maintained the highest number of fresh registrants with 259,450, followed by Edo with 98,286.

The state with the third highest number of fresh registrants was Anambra with 65,014, followed by Bayelsa with 63,250 and Lagos State with 61,991.

The state with the lowest fresh registrants was Yobe with 1,893, followed by Sokoto State with 2,453, Jigawa 2,593, and…