Rivers demolition exercise: Shanty occupants count losses, bemoan lot

On Friday July 2, 2021 officers of the Rivers State Task Force on street trading and illegal motor parks descended on traders on the Eleme Junction-Trailer Park axis of the East-West road leading to the Onne sea ports. ONYEMA GODWIN, in this report, chronicles the frustrations of those affected by the demolition exercise.

The bulldozers moved in and at the end it was ruins all over as thousands of makeshift buildings housing thousands of micro, small and medium scale businesses were reduced to rubble. Tears and regrets pervaded the atmosphere with many crying over their losses and the uncertain future that awaited them following the loss of their investments and homes. On Friday, July 2,…