Senate suspends probe into alleged assault involving Danladi, CCT chair

The Senate Commitee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions on Tuesday announced the suspension of the investigation of alleged assault against the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal ( CCT), Danladi Umar.

Chairman of the Committee and Senator representing Ondo central, Senator Ayo Akinyelure, said the Senate premised its decision to suspend the investigation on a pending court case slammed on it and the Attorney – General of the Federation by the respondent, Danladi Umar.

In the suit with file no FHC/ABJ/ CS/671/2021, the CCT Chairman through his counsel, lawyers, Sunday Edward (ESQ) and other Attorneys from Abuka and Partners is challenging Senate’s Constitutional power to…