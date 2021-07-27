Supporters, obas throng Cotonou court as Igboho’s trial holds behind closed doors

THE expected court trial of the Yoruba nation activist, Chief Sunday Igboho, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, was, on Monday, held behind closed doors, due to a large gathering of his supporters at the Benin Republic High Court.

According to eyewitness report, the Yoruba activist was sneaked into the court premises in the early hours of Monday by security operatives who, later in the evening, chased everyone, including journalists, out of the court premises.

As of 7.19 p.m., both the supporters and newsmen waiting to catch the glimpse of the Yoruba nation activist had been sent out of the court premises by armed security men.

As of the time of filing in this report, many of…