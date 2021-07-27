UNIZIK to construct N100 million building project

The Faculty of Management Sciences, Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka is set to construct a N100 million naira building project at the faculty premises, Awka, Anambra State.

The N100 million state-of-the-art building complex will house ultramodern facilities with over 60 offices.

Tribune Online also gathered that the foundation stone ceremony is slated to take place on July 30, 2021, at the premises of the Management Sciences of the University.

The event will experience the commissioning of a carwash station for the faculty.

The function will attract prominent personalities, far and near, including the Vice-Chancellor of the Institution, Professor Charles Esimone, who will perform the…