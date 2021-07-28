1,500 youths receive UNICEF training on vocational skills in Adamawa

The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) in conjunction with the KFW 2 Project funded by the government of Germany has begun the training of 1,500 youths on technical and vocational skills education in the Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa.

Mrs Mairama Dikwa, Education Specialist, UNICEF Field Office, Bauchi, stated this at the inauguration of the training exercise which began on Tuesday in Hong, headquarters of Hong local government area of the state.

Dikwa said that the training was aimed at supporting vulnerable people affected by the insurgency and could not go back to formal schooling due to their age bracket.

According to her, “the programme is under…