5 prospective Corps members die in auto crash along Abaji/Kwali expressway

FIVE prospective Corps Members in the early hours of Wednesday lost their lives to a ghastly motor accident.

The incident reportedly happened at about 2 am along Abaji /Kwali expressway.

While confirming this, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in a statement by its spokesperson, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi described this as “devastating”.

It is with a deep sense of sorrow that the Director-General, Management and the entire NYSC family commiserate with the families of five Prospective Corps Members that lost their lives in a ghastly motor accident at about 2 am Wednesday, 28th July 2021, along Abaji/ Kwali Expressway.

“The Director-General and Management also condole with the governments…