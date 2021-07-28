Abia 7th in COVID-19 vaccination in Nigeria, best in South East ― NPHCDA

Abia State has been rated the 7th best in Nigeria and the best in the entire South-East in the implementation of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19.

The Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Faisal Shuaib, revealed this during the COVID-19 rollout vaccination review meeting held in Umuahia recently.

Dr Shuaib, who was represented by a senior officer of the Agency, Dr Sam Obasi, said apart from Abia being the best in the South-East in the implementation of the COVID-19 vaccine, the state also emerged the 7th best in the entire federation in the exercise.

He commended Governor Okezie Ikpeazu and the Abia…