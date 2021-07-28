Bill on VAPP Act passes 3rd reading in Imo Assembly

A bill for the domestication of the violence against persons (Prohibition) Act, VAPP Act has scaled through third reading in the Imo State House of Assembly.

The bill, sponsored by Mrs Uju oOnwudiwe, representing Njaba state constituency in the assembly, passed the third reading during the plenary session.

Speaking to newsmen after the session, Onwudiwe expressed delight over the passage of the bill, adding that it would become law when the governor accented it.

She said that her decision to sponsor the bill was borne out of a desire to stem the tide of girl child abuse and seek justice for victims of abuse.

Onwudiwe thanked other legislators for being part of the making of history “and…