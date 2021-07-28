Coronation Merchant Bank partners FMDQ on private market capital raising

Coronation Merchant Bank in partnership with Financial Markets Dealers Quote (FMDQ) has called on investors and issuers to explore opportunities being created to raise capital through the private market.

Coronation Merchant Bank as part of its advocacy, supporting Nigeria’s quest to become a leading destination for private capital investments, hosted its “coronation conversations” which centred on the theme “capital mobilization through the private markets.”

In his opening remarks the Managing Director/CEO of Coronation Merchant Bank, Mr Banjo Adegbohungbe, described the forum as an opportunity to facilitate productive engagements with stakeholders in the financial market. He…