Dosunmu Shodipe, Lagos PDP secretary, is dead

Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced the passing of its State Secretary, Prince Muiz Dosunmu Shodipe.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the party’s spokesperson, Mr Taofik Gani, but refused to disclose further information.

Tribune Online, however, gathered that Shodipe, who has been nursing an undisclosed ailment for some time now, died in Lagos on Wednesday morning. The family is yet to announce his burial arrangements.

PDP, while mourning the passing of the politician, described it as one death too much for the party.

The party said it feared that the death of Shodipe, who it described as a dogged secretary at this…