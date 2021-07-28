FAO strengthens veterinary capacity to address emerging infectious animal disease threats

As part of its technical support to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), through the Emergency Centre for Transboundary Animal Diseases (ECTAD) programme, is empowering veterinarians with capacity and skills for detecting and controlling emerging and transboundary animal diseases in the country.

FAO is empowering field-based animal health professionals to prevent, control and respond to the spread of zoonotic diseases in Nigeria through the In-service Applied Veterinary Epidemiology Training (ISAVET) programme.

The ISAVET training of trainers’ and mentors’ workshop was held from 5 to 16 July in Lagos as part of efforts to…