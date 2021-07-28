I’ll never go back to APC —Tambuwal

SOKOTO State governor, Aminu Tambuwal has expressed his dislike for the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying, “God forbid for me to return to the APC for whatever reason”. The Sokoto State governor further lambasted the APC-led Federal Government for running what he described as “bad governance which has subjected Nigerians to untold hardship, abject poverty and dilapidated infrastructure”.

Tambuwal made these remarks on Monday when he led other PDP governors to commission the new completed Bauchi Governor’s office and Government House annexe.

He lamented that the bad governance of the APC-led Federal Government is negatively affecting Nigerians, stressing that everyone in…